A few days before the end of the first half of the 2021 Opening of the Master Flow League, Undead Gaming and River Plate are the teams that remain at the top of the general table. On the other hand, CASLA Esports, Boca Juniors and Savage Esports they won their respective matches and they don’t want to lose track of the only tournament leaders.

Matchday 10 started with an electrifying duel between Stone Movistar and River. The “Peque” Schwartzman team –previously- was on a roll after ending the undefeated “Undead” on date 8 and defeating eBRO Gaming on date 9.

However, these antecedents did not serve much to a Stone who could not do anything against River, which has been showing solidity with the passing of the days.

In 29 minutes into the game, and with a Shookz (Nicolas Vozzi) who was intractable with Udyr (6/0/7), the Millionaire defeated the ‘Peque’ team by 13-2. The key? The prioritization of objectives and rotations on the map, since the millionaire set secured 4 dragons, the two heralds and the only Baron Nashor of the encounter.

In another of the matches for matchday 10, Intel New Indians regained its course against a Naguará Team that was about to get its first victory in the Master Flow League, but the nerves and inconsistencies did their thing at the end of the game.

In 40 minutes into the game, Fabricio Oberto’s team from Cordoba defeated Naguará 14-17. With this victory, New Indians move away from the bottom of the general table and closely follow the pursuers of Undead Gaming and River Plate Gaming.

Clean Slate for Undead Gaming

Leaving out the only defeat they suffered at the hands of Stone Movistar for matchday 8, the “Undead” continue unstoppable at the start of week 4 of the Master Flow League.

In 29 minutes of play, Undead defeated eBRO Gaming 17-3. As we saw in these days, the performances of Wiz (Na Yoo-joon) and Cepted (Park Wi-rim) were key to the victory of the “Undead”. Koreans Olaf (3/0/11) and Zoe (6/0/6) dominated the game and continue to show what they are capable of in Summoner’s Rift.

In another meeting on matchday 10, Savage Esports defeated Maycam Evolve 16-5 in 33 minutes of play. With this victory, the bears add a 6-4 record in the general table and force a quadruple tie for third place between Globant Emerald, CASLA Esports and Stone Movistar.

Despite the negative result, something to highlight about Evolve is the premiere of Fushi (Ignacio Joaquin Fushimi), the new top laner of the team after the surprise departure of Pori (Flavio Brito) in the previous days.

To end the day, CASLA Esports and Boca Juniors obtained positive results against New Pampas and Globant Emerald, respectively.

In 44 minutes of play (the longest to date) the Cuervos defeated Guillermo Coria’s team 22-10; on the other hand, Xeneize did the same against Globant by 4-19 in 30 minutes.

The next date of the Master Flow League will have great duels to highlight, such as the cross between Stone Movistar – Globant Emerald, Boca Juniors – Undead Gaming and Savage Esports – River Plate.

DAY 11 (02/18/2021):

• Stone Movistar (6-4) – (6-4) Globant Emerald (18:00).

• New Pampas (5-5) – (2-8) Maycam Evolve Gaming (19:00).

• Intel New Indians (5-5) – (6-4) CASLA Esports (20:00).

• Boca Juniors Gaming (5-5) – (9-1) Undead Gaming (21:00).

• Savage Esports (6-4) – (8-2) River Plate Gaming (22:00).

• eBRO Gaming (2-8) – (0-10) Naguará Team (23:00).