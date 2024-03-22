Apparently Undawn was a flopdespite the presence of Will Smith in promotional materials: the survival MMO produced by Tencent grossed just 287,000 dollars in eight months, around 0.2% of its 140 million budget.
You may have seen the trailer for Undawn with Will Smith which was definitely reminiscent of “I Am Legend”, and maybe you have also read our review of Undawn, anything but enthusiastic towards the free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Android.
The disastrous reception given to Undawn inevitably pushed Tencent to reconsider your strategies: “We will focus on a smaller number of big-budget projects,” said chief strategy officer James Mitchell during the latest meeting with investors.
Will Assassin's Creed Jade pay the consequences?
The change of approach announced by Tencent could also have repercussions on Assassin's Creed Jade, postponed to 2025 according to some rumors which referred to a rethinking of the Chinese giant's strategies.
However, the news has not yet been officially confirmed: we will only find out in the next few weeks how things really are for the new mobile chapter of the Ubisoft series.
