Apparently Undawn was a flopdespite the presence of Will Smith in promotional materials: the survival MMO produced by Tencent grossed just 287,000 dollars in eight months, around 0.2% of its 140 million budget.

You may have seen the trailer for Undawn with Will Smith which was definitely reminiscent of “I Am Legend”, and maybe you have also read our review of Undawn, anything but enthusiastic towards the free-to-play mobile game for iOS and Android.

The disastrous reception given to Undawn inevitably pushed Tencent to reconsider your strategies: “We will focus on a smaller number of big-budget projects,” said chief strategy officer James Mitchell during the latest meeting with investors.