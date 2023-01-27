The Zaniolo case is an example: Milan cannot afford the expense for the Italian striker, and so here is Bournemouth who are fighting not to relegate in the Premier League
Try to imagine the scene. In the last few days of the transfer market, Cremonese – and the example is valid only in relation to the position in the standings – decides to try to achieve a very complicated salvation and therefore knocks on Chelsea’s door, to have – here too it is only valid as an example – Kovacic. Valuation around 35-40 million euros.
#Uncultivated #nurseries #business #football #English
Leave a Reply