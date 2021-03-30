An official at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) described the floating of the “Ever Giffen” ship, which was aground in the Suez Canal, and the transit of some smaller vessels as a source of relief for workers in global trade and development, after many ships waited for a week.

UN News quoted Jan Hoffman, Head of the Trade Logistics Branch at UNCTAD, as saying that it will take time for all of the larger ships to pass through the canal.

He explained that “some ships, especially the larger ones, started to turn and some moved through South Africa. All this will lead to a decrease in the arrival of ships coming from Asia to Europe by about 30% in April,” indicating that this percentage will increase in the coming months for cumulative reasons.

The UNCTAD official stated that, for Western Europe, about 20% of all food, drink and clothing passes through Suez.

He pointed out that the other effect of stopping movement on the Suez Canal appears on prices, adding that the cost of transporting these goods to deliver them to the consumer will increase.