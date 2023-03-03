The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) urged the international community to “urgently” help the 46 least developed countries, which are facing multiple crises. Assistance should include debt relief measures, direct financial support and investments, in the view of the UN-linked entity.

According to the Conference, debt service costs for these economies jumped from 5% in 2011 to 20% today.

The movement reflects the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, rising interest rates, the climate crisis and different economic shocks.

To support the call to action, the Unctad is going to lead the fifth conference on this group of countries, known by the acronym in English LDCs, in Doha, Qatar, starting on Sunday.