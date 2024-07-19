“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers affected by a vulnerability found in a single content update for Windows users…this is not a security incident or cyber attack,” Kurtz wrote on Twitter and LinkedIn. “The issue has been identified, isolated, and a patch has been deployed.”

For its part, the German government announced on Friday that the information outage that affected many sectors around the world on Friday was caused by a “faulty update” made by the American cybersecurity group CrowdStrike to one of its information programs.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mohamed Atta told reporters the company had provided a “containment solution” to the problem to affected companies, which had not reported “any indication of a cyber attack.”

A global technology outage grounded flights, shut down banks and took media off the air on Friday, in a massive disruption that affected businesses and services around the world and highlighted the reliance on software from a handful of providers.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and the escalating disruptions continued hours after the tech company said it was gradually fixing it.

Downdetector, a website that tracks internet outages reported by users, has recorded increasing outages at Visa, ADT Security, Amazon and airlines including Delta and American Airlines.

Australian media reported that airlines, telecom providers, banks and media outlets were disrupted by losing access to computer systems. Airlines in the UK, Europe and India reported problems and some New Zealand banks said they were offline.

Microsoft 365 posted on its X app that the company is “working to reroute affected traffic to alternative systems to mitigate the impact in a more appropriate manner” and that they are “noticing a positive trend in service availability.”