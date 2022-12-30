when the Weinstein case it is still making headlines, it opens At Discover (She Said), the Hollywood film directed by the German Maria Schrader about the journalistic investigation that in 2017 was led by the reporters of The New York Times Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. Together with Ronan Farrow —who investigated the same case in parallel to The New Yorker and who shared the Pulitzer Prize with them—Twohey and Kantor managed to put an end to decades of sexual abuse by the famous producer and distributor of Miramax.

Of the referents that he manages At Discover, the most obvious is All the president’s menAlan J. Pakula’s classic about how Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, from the washington post, they uncovered the Watergate case. The parallels are minor with Spot light, who captured like few others the mechanics of a journalistic investigative work, on the exclusive of The Boston Globe around the pedophilia scandal within the Boston Catholic Church.

At Discover is the first non-documentary film to be shot in the offices of The New York Times in Manhattan to focus on investigations that changed the course of time, inside and outside the United States, through the two reporters who investigated Weinstein and also through the women who dared to denounce him. In some cases, like that of Ashley Judd or Gwyneth Paltrow, they play themselves. Despite his clear positioning, At Discover It is a contained film, which tries not to get carried away by the most syrupy epic in Hollywood. Convincing and well-acted by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, the film, however, ends up being somewhat flat in its development, especially because it misleads the investigation too many times to introduce pills from the lives of the two journalists who overemphasize their efforts to reconcile maternity and work.

Family life is a complex issue to handle for any female journalist, and the film makes a commendable effort to insist on that aspect: they are women and that conditioned their way of approaching the case, but it is unnecessary to stress over and over again their motherhood by interrupting the course of exciting research. It is enough with that interview in the first minutes of Megan Twohey’s film in the kitchen of her house with Donald Trump to understand to what extent the job invades the domestic life of a journalist.

Trump’s shadow at the beginning of the film is not free either; At Discover He stresses that it was his coming to power that planted the seed of the MeToo movement, which was also the result of a perfect storm between sex scandal, Hollywood and social networks. Five years after its birth, the MeToo has a triple spearhead this season made up of two films that claim the power of sorority, this and They speak, by Sarah Polley, and a third, Tar, who delves into the dark side of power and talent.

in a moment of At Discover, The reporters doubt if anyone is going to care about a case that involves such a powerful man and, above all, that leaves an even worse unknown on the table: how many Harvey Weinsteins are there in the world? According to the director Nina Menkes in her documentary Brainwashed, a postMeToo survey reveals that 90% of women who have worked in the orbit of Hollywood have felt violated or directly harassed at some point. In other words, the film industry is supported by a system that has made it possible to harass and humiliate its workers (actresses, assistants, technicians, interns…) while protecting the men who abused their power.

yes the great The Assistant (2019) turned Weinstein into a monster always out of the picture, At Discover focuses on something substantial for any journalist, the voices, including the wrath of the all-powerful producer. That “She said” from the original title (she said) that vindicates the ability of two reporters to gain the trust of the sources and sit in front of them with a weapon as apparently simple as knowing how to listen.

See also Ukraine, Kiev: "Impossible agreement with Russia, war will end with its defeat" At Discover Direction: Maria Schrader. Performers: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Ashley Judd. Gender: drama. United States, 2022. Duration: 135 minutes. Premiere: December 28.

