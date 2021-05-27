Scientists in Germany said that they discovered the cause of rare blood clots related to the vaccination with the Covid 19 vaccines – produced by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and that they can treat this side effect, according to what was quoted by the “Financial Times” newspaper, according to the leader of the research team.

According to the research conducted by Professor Ralph Marshallik and others from Goethe University, the problem stems from the vaccine delivery mechanism, which includes the entry of the spiky protein (spike protein) of the virus into the cell nucleus instead of the juice fluid.

Cellularis located inside the cell, where the virus normally produces proteins.

Marshalik said he believes vaccines can be modified to stop this side effect.

Marshallik was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying that Johnson & Johnson had contacted his lab but had not discussed his results with AstraZeneca.

“We support continued research and analysis of this rare symptom, and we are working with medical experts and global health authorities, and we look forward to reviewing and sharing the data, when it becomes available,” Johnson & Johnson said.