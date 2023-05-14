He The State Government will begin on Monday the purchase of 1.8 million tons of corn at a rate of 6,965 pesos per ton, in order to successively acquire the rest of the production, which is one of the points of the problem that originated the disagreement of the producers who have taken over the Pemex plants in Los Mochis, Guamúchil and Culiacán. The initial production to be purchased is from the 13,000 small producers in Sinaloa with 10 hectares. This is good news as an element to solve the problem of the producers. That is the effort that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya makes to unblock the conflict that has everyone in suspense.

WELL WATCHED keep the aldermen by Salvador Alvarado to Armando Camacho Aguilar, municipal president, then continuously They review the payroll to detect if there are flyers, a problem that luckily, has not been noticed. According to councilor Romeo Gelinec Galindo, they keep up to date and periodically supervise the payroll in the areas that make up the City Council. All of these, almost a year and a half after the current administration began, have come out clean, however, they do not let their guard down and keep the issue in their sights.

The tortilla was turned over to the tenants of the Pablo Macías Valenzuela municipal marketafter they made public their dissatisfaction with semi-permanent positions that are installed on the outskirts of this space, among them that of the councilor Romeo Gelinec Galindo, and that therefore, they assure that their sales are affected. Although the municipal authorities clarified that these businesses are regulated, that it is a citizen’s right and that care is taken that they do not sell the same products, this is an old problem. However, the tenants were shocked to see that a councilman put his little stand selling cakes. What they did not know is that the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho, was going to come up with an ace up his sleeve, throwing the dirt at them. They are very good at talking, but they don’t pay their rents, as he indicated that some have large debts with the City Council. So he almost told them that by not paying they had no right to express their disagreement.

In it Angostura municipality is an open secret that society is very delinquent and that little has been concerned about paying for the water serviceHowever, César Eutiquio Domínguez Sandoval, manager of the Jumapaang, is firm in regularizing all those who have debts, and it is that he does not do it with the desire to affect, but to raise money to support the paramunicipal, which by Certainly it requires it to sustain itself and continue providing the vital liquid to society.

Who insures already feeling pressured is the commander of the Angostura Fire Department, José Humberto Romo Valenzuelaand it is that according to the ‘smoke swallower’, already The most complicated working day for the staff is coming of this aid unit, a period in which for a month and a half there are two active guards, and generate expenses up to three times more what is budgeted for that period. But what bothers the most, he says, is that up to three times they have gone to extinguish the same plot, for which he assures, “it is not worth it” to work like this, and clarifies that as volunteers they cannot refuse to provide a service.

