The report of a protester killed by police measures spreads like wildfire in the social media channels of the “lateral thinkers”. The alleged evidence of this is the relatively harsh approach taken by several police officers when a woman was arrested and recorded on video by a bystander.

The message is wrong. According to the Berlin police, nobody was killed during the long demo weekend. The accusation circulating on Telegram that the police had raped the arrested woman on the way to the station is viewed by the police as an attempt to distribute fake news in a targeted manner and thus discredit the emergency services.

However, a police spokeswoman told the Tagesspiegel that the conduct of the officers concerned when the woman was arrested is being investigated internally. A specialist commissioner of the State Criminal Police Office is investigating several police officers on suspicion of bodily harm in the office.

On the video clip of the mission, two hits on the head of the woman can be seen. The 60-year-old was arrested on Saturday at around 1 p.m. by forces at the Großer Stern in Tiergarten because she resisted the dissolution of the demonstration. She said she did not obey the officers’ repeated requests to move away and crouched on the floor. Shortly afterwards, she is said to have kicked a police officer in the stomach.

When the officers were about to carry her away, she tried to bite a policeman on the arm. Because she continued to resist, an officer hit her in the back with his fist, causing minor injuries. She renounced the offered medical treatment and continued on her way. The emergency services were uninjured.

Films on the Internet show the woman lying half on her stomach on the street, screaming and being held down by four police officers. At first, the police tried in vain to pull the arms clamped under her stomach onto her back. A police officer punched her twice in the middle of the upper back between the shoulder blades.

The 60-year-old woman is under investigation for resistance and assault against law enforcement officers. The police announced on Monday. A 42-year-old pregnant woman is also being investigated.

The pregnant woman was arrested in the zoo because she tried to break through the police cordon around 1:45 p.m. She then beat and spat at the officers. The emergency services then brought her to the ground and arrested her.

Ambulance paramedics found no injuries. The pregnant woman refused to be transported to a hospital. “Contrary to what is claimed on social media, there is no evidence that the health of the mother or the unborn child is impaired.”

In a protest against the Corona measures at the Victory Column, police force people into the zoo. Photo: Christoph Soeder / dpa

Another photo, which has been widely distributed, shows a demonstrator lying on the ground on Sunday afternoon at the Großer Stern. The corpulent man had passed out when he was taken into custody, “it would not be clear whether he survived,” says the internal groups of the “Corona rebels”.

These are also fakenews. In fact, according to Tagesspiegel information, the man was treated in an ambulance of the Berlin fire department. However, he was never passed out.

“No, we didn’t kill a woman at the weekend,” said the Berlin police in a “(F) file check” on Facebook. “Yes, on the occasion of the demos on the weekend there were situations in which our colleagues had to use force – by pulling, pushing, arresting but also by punching or using pepper spray,” it continues. “No policeman, no policewoman likes to use coercion. He is always the last resort if a request is not followed, even though it is urgently needed. “

“Such missions usually take a long time and are predictable for bystanders,” said the police in their Facebook post. “It is therefore easy and now apparently also common to pull out the cell phone and record what is happening.” A recurring problem is that such videos are usually greatly shortened and taken out of context.

Police spokeswoman Dierschke told Tagesspiegel that the phones of the police press office have not stopped working since midday.

Both press representatives and indignant “Corona rebels” would report in large numbers to investigate the rumors of protesters who have died. Some of the calling “Lateral thinkers ”would let their anger out at the press office, so Dierschke.

The question of the extent to which there are points of contact between the lateral thinking movement and more radical groups is controversial. Even if the organizers of the “lateral thinking” demo at the Victory Column distanced themselves from the attempted storming of the Reichstag building in retrospect, there are many intersections between the spectrum of participants at the Victory Column and groups of people who were involved in the breakthrough of police barriers in the Bundestag on Saturday evening.

The right-wing extremist YouTuber “Aktivist Mann”, who tried to break into the Bundestag building in the front line, was also present at an unannounced event by the “lateral thinkers” on Sunday at the Victory Column.

The right-wing extremist activist Nikolai Nerling, known as the “Volkslehrer”, was also there when the Bundestag attempted to take over. Video recordings prove this. On Sunday he then filmed the protest at the Victory Column. At the illegal rally by the “Corona rebels” on the big star, according to the Tagesspiegel, there were no attempts to differentiate between “lateral thinkers” and both actors.

An older woman who can be seen on video recordings of the “Reichstag storming” was also staying with the “lateral thinkers” in the zoo on Sunday. The 60-year-old woman had tears in her eyes on Sunday afternoon in view of the various arrests of demonstration participants by the emergency services and screamed: “This is a dictatorship, we live in a dictatorship full of police violence.” The anti-Semite and Iranian Holocaust denier Reza Begi was also involved on Sunday. He tried several times to break police chains in the zoo.