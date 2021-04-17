GEgner of the federal and state corona policy as well as counter-demonstrators gathered for a rally in Wiesbaden on Saturday. At the beginning of the early afternoon, according to police, 1200 critics of the corona policy came together in the Reisingeranlage near the main train station. A demonstration march to the state parliament was originally planned. The city, as the assembly authority, banned this and only approved the stationary rally in the green area. When the organizer was made aware of violations of the mask and distance rules by the city after a good hour, they broke off the rally after a good hour, and some participants then moved through the city via the Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring, which the police did tried to prohibit. She stopped the train with about 200 people. As a requirement for the rally, the city had set an upper limit of 1000 participants. The police apparently allowed this limit to be crossed with a sense of proportion. ) Overall, the situation remained calm.

Counter-demonstrators have gathered nearby. For the counter demo stations, the requirement was that no more than 1000 people were allowed to participate, so that in total no more than 2000 people could demonstrate in the city area. The police wanted to turn away other participants when they arrived at the city limits or at motorway exits, as they had announced. The city of Wiesbaden had therefore announced on Friday that there could be traffic obstructions around the city.

300 counter-demonstrators at the vigil

At the entrance to the Reisinger facility, officials checked whether the participants were wearing the prescribed mask over their mouth and nose. The police showed their presence, including officers on horseback, dog handlers and evidence preservation units with video cameras. A little away from the demonstration site, two water cannons were ready.

In the early afternoon, around 300 people came together for a vigil against the so-called lateral thinkers on the station forecourt. The Wiesbaden Alliance for Democracy called for this. The spokesman for the alliance, Sascha Schmidt, accused the demonstrators at the Reisingeranlage of denying the pandemic and deaths from the disease, speaking of dictatorship and the press being aligned, and invoking anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.