The Russian currency may grow unconventionally in the near future. This opinion was expressed by experts interviewed RIA News…

As noted, the ruble traditionally falls in May, like many risky assets. Valery Emelyanov from Freedom Finance explains that the seasonality is standard on the Russian market: during the vacation period from May to October, all risky assets, which also include stocks and bonds of emerging markets, show lower yields. Therefore, investors “leave them in advance in May,” which puts pressure on the ruble, he notes. According to him, according to statistics for ten years, the ruble fell in 60 percent of cases in May.

“This strategy in May can only work if the negative development of the foreign policy situation is combined: the risks of hostilities in the east of Ukraine, sanctions and other restrictions that may be sensitive for the Russian economy, individual segments and industries,” Vladimir Evstifeev from the bank predicted in turn. “Zenith”. The rhetoric of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) and inflation in Russia may also become a risk, experts say.

However, Dmitry Monastyrshin from Promsvyazbank emphasizes that the ruble is expected to be stable if there is no escalation of foreign policy risks. According to his forecast, the dollar will gain a foothold at the level of 73-75 rubles.

The company “BCS World of Investments” notes that the sanctions factor, which led to the fall of Russian government debt securities, has also faded, the world also expects a decrease in inflation due to the coronavirus in Asia. In this regard, there are no threats to the federal loan bonds, and therefore, in the medium term, Russia will face a rate of 72.5 rubles per dollar and 88 rubles per euro. Andrey Kochetkov from Otkritie Broker adds: a significant drawdown in the price of OFZs in May will only activate demand for them, which will also have a positive effect on the ruble, and it is likely to strengthen.

Earlier, the Russians were told the danger of buying US dollars. Prior to this, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov called the condition for the abandonment of the American currency.