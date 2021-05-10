More than 20 fire crews were fighting on Monday morning a fire that broke out on Sunday night in a bakery located in the town of San Fernando, in the province of Buenos Aires.

The incident began minutes before 22 on Sunday in a warehouse owned by the Bimbo company, located at the intersection of Uruguay and Emilio Zola streets.

According to the first information, the fire would have originated in a cardboard warehouse. Firefighters try to contain the flames and prevent them from reaching a nearby location that corresponds to an ammonia company.

News in development.

JPE