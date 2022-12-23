Viña del Mar, Chile.- After the uncontrollable fire that began in the afternoon and has already claimed the life of one person and has affected at least 400 homes and 110 hectares, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, ordered the decree of the State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe in the town of Viña del Mar.

The official Twitter account of Chilean Firefighters confirmed that the work has not yet been completed and, all through the night, about 800 Firefighters will work incessantly to control the fire in the town of Valparaíso east of the capital Santiago.

“This is a fire whose origin must be investigated. Despite the rapid response of firefighters, weather conditions allowed it to spread,” said the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve.

The Viña del Mar Fire Commander recommended to the population move away from the area and let firefighters work “The situation is critical, the wind is quite strong and the people who come to the place do not let the Fire Department work, we need the support of the people, It’s not a show, it’s houses that are burning”said the Commander for the Twitter account.