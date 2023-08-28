Not just comebacks

Often in the last two years of triumphs Max Verstappen was celebrated for his big comeback victories: from tenth to first in Hungary last year, from 14th to first in Belgium again in 2022 and from ninth to first in the 2023 Miami GP. Dizzying ascents that have perhaps overshadowed another special quality that distinguishes the Dutch champion: there ability to win when starting from the first starting square. From this point of view, after the Dutch GP which gave the reigning world champion his ninth consecutive victory, some impressive numbers have emerged.

Numbers never seen

Verstappen has already won 46 races during his career, against ‘only’ 28 poles. So starting up front is not a ‘necessary’ condition for him to then impose himself. But when he sprints ahead of the rest of the grid, Verstappen becomes practically unbeatable. The successes he achieved starting from first place are already 23: only Hamilton, Schumacher, Vettel and Senna have done better in the history of F1. Prost, at 18, has already been overtaken for some time. But what is really scary, from the point of view of the opponents, is the ability to ‘convert’ Dutch.

In fact, as a percentage Verstappen won 82% of the races in which he started from pole. This is the all-time high for any driver who has achieved more than one pole position in his career. Not only that: considering only the drivers who have achieved double digit pole positions (therefore who have at least 10 pole starts in their career) Verstappen is nearly 20 percentage points ahead of its closest rival. In fact, behind him is Fernando Alonso, who has a conversion of poles into victories of 63.6%.

New records conquered

And the ‘kings’ of qualifications? The various Hamiltons, Schuamachers, Vettels, Sennas? They are very far away. The two seven-time world champions are curiously paired with 58% of pole positions transformed into successes. Vettel, the man with whom Verstappen – for now – shares the record of nine consecutive victories, stopped at 54%. Senna is even very far away, under 50%, at 44. At Zandvoort, Red Bull’s #1 equaled another record set by Michael Schumacher: that of consecutive victories starting from pole. Both have now arrived at 12 consecutive hits from the first box. The last race in which Verstappen failed to win despite starting from pole was last year’s Austrian GP, ​​which is also the last victory for Ferrari and Charles Leclerc.