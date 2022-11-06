The party Ducati for Bagnaia it is literally overflowed in the press room. Between celebratory t-shirts and the now iconic red wigs, the fresh world champion was overwhelmed by his ‘men’ who after singing stadium choirs raised him, starting to shake him in the air as in the best tradition of music concerts from I live. Inevitable then, to make the moment even more ‘sweet’, it was one bottle of Prosecco which once stirred was used to flood the Turin area. He who knows that the skit in the press room was not the prelude to the evening celebrations, in which both the drivers and the rest of the team will let themselves go after so many years spent working, chasing and developing. “Do not drink too much”by the way, was Fabio Quartararo’s teasing greeting on live TV.

There was a press conference going on… 😅 Well, never mind! The whole Ducati team is on party mode and nobody can stop them! 💥💥💥# PerfectComb1nation 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xcYPmORGxp – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) November 6, 2022