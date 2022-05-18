In race-1 Boston has to give up Smart and Horford and gives up: he ends 118-107 with 41 points from the leader of the Heat. Race 2 Friday night

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is from Miami. The 118-107 victory over the Boston Celtics bears the main signature of a heroic Jimmy Butler, author of 41 points, but it is above all due merit to a team that has often been too underestimated as a potential contender for the title. The success of the Heat is the demonstration, yet another this season, that the guys of coach Erik Spoelstra legitimately belong to this level of competition. Boston made a serious and identifying performance but the physicality of Miami suffered a lot and, above all, the absences of Marcus Smart (problem in his right foot) and Al Horford (included in the covid protocol).

Organization – It was the first time that Miami was faced with a defense as strong and structured as that of the Celtics and in the 1st half it was not easy to take measures for them. The Heat not only did it brilliantly but managed to build their performance on these adjustments, producing a 3rd period overflowing in attack quality and defensive intensity. Coach Spoelstra’s men fixed some things that didn’t work (too many points conceded in the box and bad defensive transition) and fired all the cartridges they had to break the Celtics’ certainties. Twelve team blocks, ten steals and an endless series of single plays that allowed them to get under the skin of their opponents. Miami has perfectly executed his match plan, playing hard and sly. Only in this way could they win. See also Alexia Putellas continues to receive awards

What Butler – Once again, Jimmy Butler played epic especially in the moment of greatest need for the team. For him 41 points, shooting with 63% shooting and 94.4% free (17/18), 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Only he and LeBron James have managed in the history of the NBA playoffs to sign a performance of 40 or more points with at least 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks in a single game. Butler is not “just” a technical leader. He is an absolute superstar. He shows it, and certainly not from today, his constant performance even in these playoffs. There are very few better players than him when there is something to be played.

Boston – The 1st time of the Celtics was not up to the 2nd, especially the 3rd quarter. Jayson Tatum and teammates lost it in the 12 minutes after half-time and then weren’t able to catch it again. The absences of Smart and Horford weighed enormously not so much in the offensive half (Pritchard and R.Williams 18 points each) as in the defensive one. Tatum and Brown (53 points combined) have sacrificed a lot, getting their hands dirty in every possession, but the Miami organization does not allow for a drop in concentration or too much improvisation. The Celtics must regroup quickly and make up for the absentees because the series is long and the next match – Friday at 2.30 am Italian – is very delicate. See also Klay scores, Morant misses: so the Warriors took race-1 in Memphis

The match – Boston dictates the pace of play in the 1st half. Attack works very well in both offensive and painted production as well as in transition. Tatum dominates (21 points) and the whole team seems to live on positive energy. Miami is there and never backs off an inch. It also goes down in double digits but it always stays there. Herro (15 points) and Butler (14 points) to illuminate. Boston took the lead 62-54 in the 1st half. The hosts begin the 3rd period with a different pace in attack. The opening run is 22-2 and gives Miami a double-digit advantage and control of the game. In the end, the 3rd quarter won by the Heat 39-14 will be the decisive one (Boston 2/15 shooting). The team of coach Spoelstra finds the maximum advantage (+20) at the beginning of the 4th period and from that moment does not look back. The Celtics mend the tear only partially without ever really threatening the dominance of the opponents. See also Protocol save championships, there is the definitive ok. Stop with 8 or 9 positives on a shortlist of 25

You love me: Butler 41 (12/19, 0/2 of three, 17/18 tl), Herro 18, Vincent 17. Rebounds: Butler 9. Assists: Butler 5.

Boston:Tatum 29 (10/21, 2/9 of three, 7/9 tl), Brown 24, Pritchard / R.Williams 18. Rebounds: Brown 10. Assists: Tatum 6.

