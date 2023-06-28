Flavio Briatore goes wild in Cartabianca. The entrepreneur host of Bianca Berlinguer’s talk show on Rai Tre addresses various topics, from work to taxes, passing through the legal proceedings that involved him with his yacht. His judgment on Meloni is very clear: “Giorgia Meloni is working a lot, she has brought Italy to the center of Europe. We have great credibility again. Before her we had Draghi who had a fantastic reputation. The only good thing about her rule is that she sent Conte away ”.

“After years we have liberalized construction sites, we have a new procurement code, there is the project for the bridge over the Straits. We have had governments that have done absolutely nothing, now there is a right-wing government that deals with infrastructure and jobs. They have finally taken away the basic income, leaving it for the people in need. There’s a tourism bonus for those who hire, then there’s the justice reform. The line is long… ”, he tells Cartabianca.

Then he talks about the world of work: “We have unemployment down to 7%, they have removed the basic income, giving the kids the opportunity to work and stop sitting on the sofa. It will stay with the people who need it.” He said clearly: “Often there are unacceptable wages. In many cases, workers were paid less than they received from basic income. It worries me that in politics there are those who say that the rich have to pay the same rate of taxes as the poor,” the journalist from Repubblica tried to retort. Finally Briatore talks about his yacht: “I had 12 years of persecution by the court of Genoa for my boat, they even sold it. Then I was acquitted for not having committed the crime. There was hatred because the boat was mine”.