The Supreme Court of Justice of Panama declared “unconstitutional” on November 28th the contract that renewed the exploitation concession of the largest open pit copper mine in Central America, a decision that is expected to end a national crisis and open a front. of international arbitrations by the concessionaire, the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian First Quantum Minerals.

By “unanimity”, the plenary session of nine magistrates headed by President María Eugenia López Arias declared unconstitutionality in response to two appeals presented against Law 406, approved on October 20 by the unicameral Parliament and the Executive of President Laurentino Cortizo, and that contains the controversial contract.

“The judges who make up the plenary session have unanimously decided to declare the entire Law 406 of October 20, 2023 unconstitutional. The above means that the aforementioned law is expelled from the regulatory system that governs the country.“, declared the president accompanied by the rest of the plenary session in a statement broadcast live.

López Arias indicated that once the sentence is “executed”, it will be “issued for publication in the Official Gazette.”

Law 406 regulates the exploitation of the Cobre Panamá mine, an investment of around 10,000 million dollars, according to the company, which exports mineral mainly to the Chinese market and was built in the heart of the Central American Biological Corridor, causing irreparable damage to the ecosystemaccording to environmental groups that have been fighting against the enclave for years.

With this ruling, the contract “ceases to exist”, the former Panamanian attorney general Ana Matilde Gómez and the constitutional expert Ernesto Cedeño had told EFE about this possibility, and consequently the Executive will have, in the short term, to order the cessation. of mine operations, which is not the same as its closure, a process that will take years according to experts.

File: What is behind the copper mine they are protesting in Panama See also Cocaine production to hit record high between 2020 and 2021





Minera Panama has already notified of its intention to present two lawsuits against Panama before the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes under the Free Trade Agreement between Panama and Canada, as reported on November 26 by the Panamanian Government, which said it was ready to defend the State.

News in development…