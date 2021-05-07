D.The Saxon constitution protection agency classifies the xenophobic Pegida movement as a “proven extremist endeavor” with immediate effect. Pegida is now an “indispensable part of the right-wing extremist scene,” said the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Dresden on Friday. Pegida is now an unconstitutional movement. This allows protagonists from the environment to be observed.

The movement initially attracted a “heterogeneous audience”, but over the years it “became more and more right-wing extremist”, declared the constitutional protection agency. Over the years, Pegida has become more and more radical both ideologically and verbally.

“Positions are openly propagated in public that are incompatible with the canon of values ​​of the Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany,” it said. This includes “that parliamentarism is permanently made contemptible and the rule of law is rejected”. In addition, there are regular contributions with content that is hostile to Jews, Muslims and minorities.

The authority also referred to the influence of right-wing extremist organizers and speakers at the events of the alliance, which appears primarily with demonstrations. The movement acts like a “hinge between extremists and non-extremists”.

Correspondingly, the Pegida-Förderverein as well as all extremist protagonists and activities in its environment would now be observed, explained the constitution protection. “Peaceful participants” in the Pegida demos were not the subject of observation.