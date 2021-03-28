The mega-ship ‘Ever Giben’, on Friday. MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY / Reuters

The first reaction of the Suez Canal Authority after learning that the mega-ship Ever given had had an accident, and had been stranded blocking one of the main arteries for world shipping, was to point out that the problem had been bad weather conditions. That the lack of visibility, caused by a sandstorm, and winds of up to 74 kilometers per hour caused, or at least contributed, to the captain losing control of the ship. Others, however, indicated that the incident could also be reviewed from the opposite angle, reversing the order of factors: could it be that the problem was not the storm, but a ship of excessive proportions?

“The salvage industry has long noticed that container ships are getting bigger so that situations like this can be solved in an efficient and economical way,” says David Smith, director of the department of maritime liability and hulls of the agent. McGill and Partners specialty insurance. “This incident may force shipbuilders, owners and freight operators to sit down and listen,” he adds.

Measuring 400 meters long, equivalent to four football fields or more than twice the Sagrada Familia, 59 meters wide and a total weight of 224,000 tons, the Ever given It is among the so-called ultra-large: the largest container ships in the world.

“The first thing I thought when I saw the accident is that, one day or another, one of these large container ships was going to have a misfortune of some kind. Because they are very ungovernable ships, in the sense that it is very difficult to handle the control of a ship of that length and above all with the height at which the containers are loaded ”, says Soledad Álvarez, professor and expert in maritime business. This model of ship is produced in South Korea and only large shipping companies can afford them to allocate them, almost exclusively, to traffic between the Asian market and the European and American, explains Álvarez.

Álvarez says that container ships have been increasing in size as traditional freight transport, in warehouses, has disappeared. And since then the trend has not stopped. In the last 50 years, the dimensions of container ships have increased at a frantic rate, and their cargo capacity has grown from about 1,100 containers in the late 1960s to more than 23,000 today.

These gigantic proportions that mega-ships have reached in recent decades have become a controversial issue in the sector, since, although they present obvious advantages for maritime transport, they also raise great doubts.

On the one hand, large ships allow to satisfy a greater demand and, to a certain extent, take advantage of the economy of scale, since the cost per container is reduced when its capacity increases. In this way, it has also been possible to respond to the rapid growth of world trade, which has also been accompanied by a great growth of shipping companies, which favors this type of monumental bets.

But experts point out that economy of scale has its limits, and that, above a certain level, these mega-ships are neither as profitable as theory would suggest, nor do they compensate for the problems and dangers they entail. Among them, the growing challenge they pose for ports, their environmental impact, the less flexibility of having fewer ships sailing and, as has been starkly demonstrated by the Ever given, the risk they pose in the event of an accident, both to rescue them and in relation to the value of all the merchandise they transport.

“I think the container ships, starting at 100,000 dwt ―and the [Ever Given] It has [más de] 200,000 – are brutal, especially considering that, as the dimensions cannot grow any more, what they do is grow upwards, ”says Álvarez. “And that carries many dangers,” he adds.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority opened the door for the first time this Saturday to the existence of other reasons – technical or human problems – apart from the storm, behind the incident. “We have to wait for what the ongoing investigation says,” he said.