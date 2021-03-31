The Algerian citizen suspected of skippering the boat that sank last Saturday off Percheles beach, in Mazarrón, leaving a balance of eleven possible deceased, entered this Tuesday morning in unconditional prison by order of the judge of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Totana, who was on guard duty. The magistrate attributes to this man an alleged crime against the rights of foreign citizens, as an alleged member of a network dedicated to illegally introducing Algerian immigrants into Spain, for which she considered that he should be placed in preventive prison while waiting for him to advance. research on these facts.

The decision to imprison the suspect, without the possibility of being released by paying a bond, has had a transcendental influence on the extremely high risk that he will try to evade the action of Justice, since in principle he does not have any roots in Spain since it could try to return to its country of origin at any time, according to sources close to the case. In fact, this person already has a police record for having been at the helm of another boat that reached the Spanish shores in 2019.

The alleged patron of the shipwrecked boat in Mazarrón arrives at the Totana court. /

It is not ruled out, on the other hand, that as the investigation progresses, this man may even be accused of eleven crimes of reckless homicide. Among the victims were apparently two children of about seven and nine years and their mother.

The alleged person responsible for the boat that sank causing that tremendous tragedy was taken to the Totana guard court early this morning, after being detained by agents of the National Police in Almería, where he had been transferred by the Maritime Rescue helicopter that rescued him from the sea.

The other two survivors were pulled out of the water by local Mazarrón police officers, with the help of surfers who were on the beach at the time of the shipwreck. Both had to be treated in the hospital for hypothermia.