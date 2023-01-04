“The truth is never sad. What has no remedy.” Joan Manuel Serrat

The theme of plagiarism of the thesis bachelor’s degree yasmin esquivel does not disappear, even though the minister has failed In her attempt to be elected president of the Supreme Court. She continues to maintain that she did not plagiarize and that she has been lynched by the “powers that be”.

This January 2, before the vote on the Courtthe minister asked for the floor in an unusual way and returned to topic: “Today with complete peace of mind and not only with statements, but based on the resolution of an authority, it is confirmed that the professional thesis that I presented to obtain my degree is my authorship”. added: “From the factual powers there is a manipulation of information that has the open purpose of influencing the process of the presidency of this Supreme Court.”

The “resolution of an authority” to which he referred is the non-exercise of criminal action of the Capital Attorney General’s Office in a folder presented by the central strategic investigation prosecutor, Carlos Guillermo Cruz Guzman, on December 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and endorsed by the agent of the public prosecutor Araceli Gomez de los Santos on the 31st, just in time to influence the Court’s vote.

The folder surprises for several reasons. First, for the speed of its resolution. The complaint was filed by the minister. dodge just on December 24, 2022 and, despite going through the Christmas festivities, a resolution was reached in six days. The minister dodge declares in it that he began his thesis project in 1985, which was approved by his director Martha Rodriguez Ortiz. However, for a student to start her undergraduate thesis in her third year of college is frankly unusual.

The thesis of Edgar Ulises Baez Gutierrezintroduced in 1986, is virtually the same as Esquivel’s 1987. The rector himself UNAM, Enrique Grauehas pointed out that “Based on the high level of coincidences, greater than 90 percent, the existence of plagiarism is evident”. And he added: “The academic review of the contents of both theses, their publication dates, as well as the physical and digital archives of the University, lead us to presume that the original thesis was the one supported in 1986″.

The decision of the Academic and Scientific Integrity Committee of the FES Aragón was postponed due to the appearance of new information in the Christmas complaint of dodge. But the facts that settle in the folder are strange. The thesis advisor says that she found “In the mailbox of your home, a letter signed and signed by hand with a blue pen from Édgar Ulises Báez Gutiérrez“in which he says that he took “various references and text” from Esquivel’s unpublished thesis: “I was able to take important parts of her work in the year from 1985 to 1986”. The folder also indicates that the notary 121 of the Mexico City, Amando Mastachi Aguariomoved to an address in Xochimilco where baez supposedly ratified the writing; but baez has denied on two occasions, in interviews for Central axis, have done it. However, with dizzying speed, and without having taken the statement from baez, the prosecutor declared the non-exercise of criminal action.

I don’t know what decision the Integrity Committee will make, but the folder story is implausible. maybe the teacher Rodríguez Ortiz sold Esquivel, baez and others the same thesis, but still dodge I would not have written the text. It could also be a simple case of plagiarism that could lead to the cancellation of the minister’s law degree. This degree, however, is a constitutional requirement to be a minister.

Corruption. AMLO continues to defend dodge and accusing those who have accused her of plagiarism. Yesterday he stated: “The one who accuses of plagiarism or those who accuse of plagiarism are involved in corruption or live off corruption.” The mere word of the president is enough to exonerate or convict without evidence.