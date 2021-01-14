In the middle of the year, after another one of her furious media appearances, the University of San Andrés (Udesa) decided to include the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio berni, in his usual image poll. He confronted him against 13 ministers of the national government. And Berni won. In December he repeated the exercise and the provincial official prevailed again. But even he did not get away from the shock: 16 leaders included in the study they failed.

The survey that reveals this particularity was done in the second half of December and was released this month. Clarion He has already advanced two parts of that study. An image ranking of the top 20 politicians in the country and a clipping showing how President Alberto Fernández lost support among his own voters.

It is a survey of 1,015 cases in eight regions throughout the country: Northwest, Northeast, Cuyo, Center, South, and Buenos Aires divided into CABA, GBA and the interior of the Province.

Image and level of knowledge

Regarding the evaluation of 15 national officials and Berni, the results allow us to draw two great conclusions. On the one hand, as it was advanced, they all end with red balance (more negative image than positive); and on the other, several still have a high level of ignorance despite the fact that they have been in the new management for more than a year.

The ranking is ordered by rating in favor (good -B- and very good -MB-) and Axel Kicillof’s Security Minister is enough to add 30 points (24 B and 6 MB). But when they are contrasted with the weighting against (bad -M- and very bad -MM-), the differential is negative (-13), since it adds 20% of M and 23% of MM.

In your case, it is a nationally known leader. Not only because of his appearance in the press, but because of his career: he was a civil servant during the 12 years of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner and returned in 2019 with the Frente de Todos.

In the table, secondly, it is followed by the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García. With the same level of knowledge as Berni (84%), he combines 22% positive with 53% negative. With a plus … against: it is the leader with more “very bad” image (40%).

The podium, always with these mediocre figures, completes it Martin Guzman. They have 21% in favor and 36% against. But here it is striking that a 28% say they don’t know it. This is the Minister of Economy, in a country where the main concerns are economic.

Then they are located:

4th Santiago Cafiero (Chief of Staff): 20% positive and 48% negative, with 17% “don’t know”.

5th Daniel Arroyo placeholder image (Social Development): + 19% and – 30%, with 33% of “don’t know”.

6th Matias Lammens (Tourism and Sports): + 19% and – 34%, with 29% “do not know”.

7th Nicolas Trotta (Education): + 17% and – 38%, with 29% “don’t know”.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, during an interview with Clarín. Photo Andrés D’Elia.

8th Felipe Solá (Foreign Relations): + 16% and – 50%, with 15% “don’t know”.

9th Eduardo de Pedro (Interior): + 14% and – 33%, with 36% “don’t know”.

10th Gustavo Beliz (Strategic Affairs): + 14% and – 29%, with 38% of “don’t know”.

11th Agustin Rossi (Defense): + 14% and – 44%, with 26% “don’t know”.

12th Cecilia Todesca (Deputy Chief of Cabinet): + 11% and – 26%, with 46% “do not know”.

13th Matias Kulfas (Productive Development): + 11% and – 27%, with 45% of “don’t know”.

The bottom of the table includes two officials very close to the President’s kidney and the questioned Minister of Security. In 14th place is the latter, Sabina Frederic, with + 9% and – 40%. Due to the theme, its high level of ignorance (34%) is striking here.

Then appears Vilma Ibarra, Legal and Technical Secretary and ex-partner of Fernández, with + 9% and – 31%, with 42% of “don’t know him.” And last is Gabriel Katopodis, from Public Works, with + 9% and – 26%, with 42% of “don’t know”. Paradoxically, he is one of the most prominent officials in the Frente de Todos.

