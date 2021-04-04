It’s like turning the traditional table upside down. Or sort it by the most uncomfortable data. In times of rift, who are the Argentine politicians with the most “very bad” image? Based on the numbers from the latest national survey of the University of San Andrés (Udesa), Clarín put together the ranking. Which includes 20 leaders. With a peculiarity: in this case, it is convenient to be unknown.

The Udesa survey included 1,027 interviews between March 3 and 15. This newspaper advanced part of this work, where it was warned by a general drop in the valuation of government and opposition politicians.

In the evaluation of 20 of the country’s best-known leaders (Máximo Kirchner, among others, does not appear), the survey raised six options to measure their image. Very good, something good; something bad, very bad; does not know it; does not know.

The first two items make up the “positive” assessment and the second and third, the “negative”. Initial conclusion: 20 finished with differential against, that is, with more negative than positive.

But when the numbers crumble, the alarm sounds louder. What you see the most is the dark red of “very bad” weighting, in tune with the polarization that governs the current scenario.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof. The head of government surpasses the President and the governor in image.

The uncomfortable ranking leads it -to bad- Cristina Kirchner. It has 65 points of image “Very bad”. Rejection of the vice president is almost everything Lasted: it barely adds 8 points of valuation “something bad”. Similar to what happens to Axel Kicillof. The Buenos Aires governor combines 56% of “very bad” and 11% of “somewhat bad”. It is enough for him only to be below his political boss.

The top 4 is completed by the other two strong men of the Frente de Todos: the president Alberto Fernandez (48% of “very bad” and 15% of “somewhat bad”) and the head of Deputies, Sergio Massa (48% of “very bad” and 20% of “somewhat bad”).

In fifth place appears Mauricio Macri, the worst of the opposition. The PRO leader adds 46% of “very bad” and 18% of “bad”. Complicated figures if you are seriously thinking about a second half.

Sixth, outside the crack, it blends Nicolas del Caño, of the FIT, with 41% of “very bad” and 20% of “somewhat bad”: And one step below, they come two women strong and tall profile of Together for Change: Elisa Carrió (39% of “very bad” and 18% of “somewhat bad”) and Patricia bullrich (38% of “very bad” and 13% of “somewhat bad”).

Then, although another woman from the same opposition space is located, she does so with slightly more friendly figures: Maria Eugenia Vidal ends with 31% of “very bad” and 16% of “somewhat bad”. And in the 11th place comes the other key leader of JxC, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: the head of government has 25% of “very bad” and 19% of “somewhat bad”. For now, it seems to favor its moderation, although it comes with downward trend.

They complete the table

10th Miguel Angel Pichetto: 29% of “very bad” and 20% of “somewhat bad”.

12th Jose Luis Espert: 25% of “very bad” and 17% of “somewhat bad”.

13th Javier Milei: 24% of “very bad” and 13% of “somewhat bad”.

14th Ricardo Alfonsin: 22% of “very bad” and 20% of “somewhat bad”.

15 ° Martin Lousteau: twenty-one% of “very bad” and 18% of “somewhat bad”.

16th Rogelio Frigerio: twenty% of “very bad” and 16% of “somewhat bad”.

17th Cristian Ritondo: 19% of “very bad” and 12% of “somewhat bad”.

18th Ernesto Sanz: 17% of “very bad” and 15% of “somewhat bad”.

19 ° Alfredo Cornejo: 16% of “very bad” and 12th of “somewhat bad”.

20 ° Emilio Monzó: 13% of “very bad” and 13% of “somewhat bad”.

From the middle of the table down (the least rejected), maybe the most meritorious thing is that of Lousteau, because it has a level of knowledge higher than 85% and a relatively low negative.

It also shows good numbers with little ignorance Ricardo Alfonsin. Although with a complex antecedent: Something similar happened to him in 2011 and when he ran for president it went between fair and bad.

Much of the rest helps their lower level of knowledge at the national level. People do not see them “very bad”, but not “very good” either. Basically because some of the respondents are not very clear about who they are.

