The persistence of the political rift is not explained by the support generated by its two main emblems. Rather the opposite. Cristina Kirchner Y Mauricio Macri They have dragged red balances before public opinion for years. And a new national survey, province by province, reveals numbers negative image record of both in most of the country. With a first conclusion: he is doing worse today than she is. Although the vice president does not have much to celebrate either.

The data that update this polarization scenario are from CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm that originated in Córdoba that makes measurements throughout the country. Since May 2020, it has published an interesting ranking of governors. And it also evaluates the main national figures in each district. Among them, of course, the former president and the leader of the PRO.

Between February 18 and 20, the consulting firm conducted a survey of 500 to 1,250 cases per province. In addition to the table of local representatives, Clarion He has already advanced two other cuttings from the study: one showed the impact of the VIP Vaccination scandal on Alberto Fernández’s assessment; the other reported an improvement in Máximo Kirchner’s weighting.

v 1.5 The negative image of Mauricio Macri Based on a survey of 500 to 1,250 cases per province. In % Tap to explore the data Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

Regarding the images of Macri and Cristina, under the prism of the crack they have an inverted logic. That is clear, for example, in four of the five largest provinces in the country, almost the only ones where the former president does less badly than its predecessor. They are the cases of Buenos aires city (- 49.5% negative for him and – 74.6% for her), Cordova (- 45.6% and – 70.8%), Mendoza (- 66.5% and – 73.2%) and Santa Fe (-57.7% and -68.2%).

Also the leader of the PRO stands a little better in saint Louis (- 59.1% versus – 66.4%). But, as you can see, even where Macri prevails, he also has negative numbers. A data graphs the present complex for the former president: Only in Córdoba does it end with an image balance in favor: 52.2% positive and -45.6% negative. In CABA it is statistically tied (+ 49.3% and -49.5%). In the rest it goes between regular and very bad.

There are 10 provinces in the survey of CB where Macri exceeds 70 negative points: The Pampa (- 70.2%), Santa Cruz (- 70.9%), Catamarca (- 72.5%), San Juan (- 72.9%), Black river (- 73.2%), Missions (- 73.3%), Jujuy (- 74.3%), Formosa (- 74.6%), Land of Fire (- 74.8%) and Santiago del Estero (- 75.8%).

v 1.5 The negative image of Cristina Kirchner Based on a survey of 500 to 1,250 cases per province. In %

Tap to explore the data Source: CB Public Opinion Consultant

Infographic: Clarion

Cristina, for its part, has differential in favor 6 districts Boys: Chaco (+ 62.9% and – 35.3%), Santiago del Estero (+ 61.2% and – 37.4%), Catamarca (+ 59.8% and – 38%), Formosa (+ 58.1% and – 40.5%), Santa Cruz (+ 54.3% and – 45.1%) and Land of Fire (+ 51.2% and – 47.4%).

The analysis, again, shows a logic of opposites. Where it is better for her, it is worse for him. And vice versa: the former president is left with more than 70 negative points in CABA (- 74.6%), Mendoza (- 73.2%) and Cordova (- 70.8%). In Santa Fe, hit the stick: – 68.2%.

The exception in the center of the country for Cristina is the province of Buenos Aires. Although it has a red balance (+ 44.7% and – 53.4%), it is enough to surpass Macri: (+ 33.9% and – 65.2%).

This panorama of high rejection, it is clear, is not new. And it was what most likely motivated the former president to go down a notch and put Alberto Fernández as her candidate for president. Macri, on the other hand, trusted that the terror of Kirchnerism would reach again. He was wrong.

Look also

