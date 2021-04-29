Unlike what happens with politicians at the national level, the governors tend to have a positive image balance in their provinces. In other words: they get more support than rejection from their neighbors. But there are some who have been complicated with management for months and break the rule. Thus, they set up the awkward ranking of the leaders with the worst valuation of the country. Based on the latest national survey of CB Public Opinion Consultant, Clarion put that table together.

The firm, with origin in Córdoba but which measures at the national level, has made an interesting survey since May 2020, where between about 500 and 1,200 inhabitants of each province they evaluate their governor. They also comment on the image of well-known politicians such as Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner, Mauricio Macri or Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The worst

With the table of leaders divided in two, to separate “the best” from “the worst”, within the latter, a subgroup. They would be those that are in dark red, with the distinctive that was mentioned at the beginning of the text: they end with differential against image.

There they are located, from the bottom up, seven governors:

1) Mariano arcioni, Massista de Chubut, has 36.8% of valuation in favor and 61% against.

two) Arabela Racing, from a local front in Río Negro, + 42.6% and -53.9%.

3) Axel Kicillof, Kirchnerista from Buenos Aires, + 43.5% and -54.2%.

Arabela Carreras with Alberto Fernández. The governor of Río Negro, another with a bad image according to a survey. Presidency photo

4) Gustavo Melella, K radical from Tierra del Fuego, + 43.7% and – 54.1%.

5) Juan Manzur, Peronist from Tucumán, + 44.8% and -52.8%.

6) Omar perotti, Santa Fe Peronist, + 46.1% and -50.9%.

7) Alicia kirchner, Kichnerista from Santa Cruz, + 46.2% and -50.4%.

Arcioni, Carreras and Kirchner, with deep open local conflicts, are Habitués of the bottom of the table. Kicillof is more striking, who used to hover around half the ranking but was falling.

As this newspaper advanced, in addition to the provincial weighting, CB measured it at the national level against Larreta, in what would be the duel of the moment. The head of government beat him by a lot.

The table below is completed by others five governors. With the consolation that despite being located from the middle to the bottom, they have valuation balance in favor. Who are they?

8) Ricardo Quintela, a Peronist from La Rioja, with + 50.4% and -46.7%.

9) Gustavo Saenz, Massista Salteño, + 52.5% and – 44%.

10) Gildo Insfran, Formosan Peronist, + 54.3% and -44.6%.

eleven) Raul Jalil, Catamarca Peronist, + 55.3% and -41.9%.

12) Gerardo Morales placeholder image, radical from Jujuy, + 56.7% and – 40.7%.

From this sub-lot, stick out two cases. Saenz, what was first at some point in this table. And Insfrán, from very bad image in Buenos Aires, but retains considerable support in his province. Actually, it shouldn’t attract so much attention: it has been elected and re-elected since 1995.

The best

Side A of the ranking Larreta from Buenos Aires returned to head in April, perhaps favored by his fights with the Frente de Todos at the national and provincial level. Remember: the image of this table is composed with the opinion of the residents of each district. The head of government adds 68.6% positive and 30% negative.

The cream of the list, with more than 65% weighting in favor, is completed by:

two) Sergio Uñac, from the PJ of San Juan, + 68% and – 29.1%.

3) Juan Schiaretti, PJ de Córdoba, + 67.8% and – 30.3%.

4) Gustavo Valdes, Corrientes radical, + 67.1% and – 30.4%.

5) Rodolfo Suarez, Mendoza radical, + 66.4% and – 31.1%.

A) Yes, three of the top five are from the opposition at the national level. Uñac, meanwhile, came to lead the table and is currently the president with the least negative of all. Y one of the major promotions of the month was Schiaretti’s.

The rest of the “best”, also with a very good image balance in favor, are:

6) Jorge Capitanich, Peronist from Chaco, + 63.5% and -34.3%.

7) Sergio Ziliotto, Peronist from La Pampa, + 63.1% and -33.9%.

Cordovan Governor Juan Schiaretti, among those who most improved his local image in the last month, according to a survey.

8) Oscar Ahuad, from a provincial front in Misiones, + 62.6% and -33.4%.

9) Gustavo Bordet, Peronist from Entre Ríos, + 59.5% and -39.2%.

10) Gerardo Zamora, radical K from Santiago del Estero, + 58.8% and – 38.5%.

eleven) Omar Gutierrez, of the Neuquén Popular Movement, + 58.6% and – 39.3%.

12) Alberto Rodríguez Saá, Peronist from San Luis, + 57.1% and -39.2%.

