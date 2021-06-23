Within the critical wave of Argentine public opinion towards its politicians, the governors enjoyed a particular privilege. They were one of the few who came out with a positive balance after going through the filter of image polls. They were … because a new national study, measuring everyone in their province, left a third of the leaders in red.

The poll is of CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origin in Córdoba that since May 2020 has been making this interesting ranking of governors. His latest work included de 600 to 900 cases per province, relieved between June 12 and 14.

The worst

The failed list is made up of Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Arabela Carreras (Río Negro), Juan Manzur (Tucumán), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Omar Perotti (Santa Fe), Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz), Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires) and Mariano Arcioni (Chubut).

With these numbers:

– Jalil (PJ): 48.3% positive, 48.5% negative and 3.2% does not know / does not answer.

– Careers (provincial party): + 47.3%, – 48.2% and 4.5% ns / nc.

– Manzur (PJ): + 44.4%, – 53.4% ​​and 2.2% ns / nc.

– Quintela (PJ): + 42.8%, – 53.4% ​​and 3.8% ns / nc.

– Perotti (PJ): + 43.5%, – 52% and 4.5% ns / nc.

– Kirchner (PJ): + 42.2%, – 53.8% and 4%.

– Kicillof (PJ): + 41.5%, – 56.3% and 2.2% ns / nc.

– Arcioni (PJ): + 40.9%, – 55.9% and 3.2%.

Some conclusions: except for Carreras, allied on a provincial front with former governor Alberto Weretilneck, the rest of those rejected are all governors of the PJ. Although they are also a majority in the total, the proportion increases at the bottom of the ranking.

A particular case is Kicillof. The Buenos Aires president It started a year ago in the middle of the table, but it went down. Still when CB It measures it at the national level in the 24 districts, where it continues to do better is in the province it governs.

Those in the middle

The eight governors left in the middle of the table already they all have weighting balance in favor. That is, in their districts they continue to generate more support than rejection. And in this group there is also a greater political mix.

The intermediate list is made up of Jorge Capitanich (Chaco), Alberto Rodríguez Saá (San Luis), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero), Gerardo Morales (Jujuy), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa), Gustavo Sáenz (Salta), Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén) and Gustavo Melella (Tierra del Fuego).

With these numbers:.

– Capitanich (PJ): + 62.7%, – 34.1% and 3.2% ns / nc.

– Rodríguez Saá (PJ): + 62.1%, – 35.8% and 2.1% ns / nc.

– Zamora (UCR K): + 61.8%, – 35.3% and 2.9% ns / nc.

– Morales (UCR): + 57.3%, – 39.8% and 2.9% ns / nc.

– Insfrán (PJ): + 55.4%, – 41.9% and 2.7% ns / nc.

– Sáenz (PJ): + 53.6%, – 43.3% and 3.1% ns / nc.

– Gutiérrez (MPN): + 51.2%, – 45.2% and 3.6% ns / nc.

– Melella (UCR K): + 49.7%, – 47% and 3.3% ns / nc.

The best

The list of the top 8 repeats several of the names that made it up in recent months. The best of the entire ranking of governors is once again the radical Mendoza Rodolfo Suarez, like the first time the survey was published, more than a year ago.

The one who does not manage to climb to the top again and Once again he is off the podium is the Buenos Aires macrista Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. He has good numbers but “barely” enough to stay in fifth place.

Proportionally, in this part of the ranking there is a higher proportion of opponents than at the national level. In addition to Suarez and Larreta, second figure the radical Corrientes Gustavo Valdés, which at the end of August will seek his re-election.

The other members of the top 8 are Oscar H. Ahuad (Misiones), Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Gustavo Bordet (Entre Ríos) and Juan Schiaretti (Córdoba).

With these numbers:

– Suarez (UCR): + 70.5%, – 27.7% and 1.8% ns / nc.

– Valdés (UCR): + 70.2%, – 26.7% and 3.1% ns / nc.

– Herrera Ahuad (provincial party): + 68.9%, – 26.8% and 4.3% ns / nc.

– Uñac (PJ): + 68.2%, – 28.2% and 3.6% ns / nc.

– Rodríguez Larreta (PRO): + 67.8%, – 30.3% and 1.9% ns / nc.

– Ziliotto (PJ): + 65.9%, – 30.4% and 3.7% ns / nc.

– Bordet (PJ): + 65.2%, – 31.2% and 3.6% ns / nc.

– Schiaretti (PJ): + 64.1%, – 33.7% and 2.2% ns / nc.

