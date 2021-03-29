There are eight men and the only two women. From the North, the Center and the South of the country. More moderate Peronists and historical Kirchnerists. One who has been in office for more than 25 years and others / another who debuted in 2019. Based on a national survey, province by province, Clarion presents the uncomfortable ranking with 10 governors with the most negative image from the country. And there is everything.

The survey that allows to elaborate this table is of CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origins in Córdoba that has measured the image of the 24 leaders in their districts since May last year. Between March 19 and 22, he surveyed between 500 and 1,250 cases by province.

The survey also includes the evaluation of national leaders of the ruling party and the opposition. Clarion already advanced two private duels. One in the Frente de Todos (Axel Kicillof vs. Máximo Kirchner), another in Together for Change (Patricia Bullrich vs. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta vs. Mauricio Macri).

Regarding the governors, 9 of the 10 in the fund are pure official members or allies. It has a certain logic: the only opposition leaders in the country are the Buenos Aires Larreta, the correntino Gustavo Valdes, the Jujuy Gerardo Morales placeholder image and the mendocino Rodolfo Suarez. The first from PRO, the last three radicals. They are doing relatively well.

Suarez It’s of lower negative feedback of all: 29.9%. Valdés and Larreta follow closely, with 30.5% and 31.3%. Morales orbits in the middle of the table with 39.8%.

Of the Peronists, the best are the San Juan Sergio Uñac (30.2% rejection) and the Cordovan Juan Schiaretti (34.7%).

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta with Governors Gustavo Valdés, Gerardo Morales and Rodolfo Suarez. The four opponents are among the leaders with the least negative image. Photo Federico López Claro.

On the other side of the table, the worst of the worst is a massista: the Chubutense Mariano arcioni, with 62.8% against in his province. It also makes sense: since he won reelection in mid-2019, he has been unable to deliver on his promises and his district has entered a deep crisis. The pandemic and the general recession did the rest.

A little more striking is the level of rejection of the Tucuman Peronist Juan Manzur, until now less used to the bottom of the table. It added 54.8% negative and was just one notch better than Arcioni.

Then there is a peculiarity: there is a rejection tie (52%) between the only two governors of the country. The cristinista Alicia kirchner (PJ Santa Cruz) and the “independent” Arabela Racing (from a provincial front from Rio Negro).

The top ten negative complete it:

5th Gustavo Melella (K radical from Tierra del Fuego): 51.5% rejection.

6th Omar perotti (PJ from Santa Fe): 51%.

7th Axel Kicillof (PJ of Buenos Aires): 49.2%.

8th Gildo Insfran (PJ of Formosa): 45.6%.

9th Ricardo Quintela (PJ de La Rioja): 43.8%.

10th Gustavo Saenz (PJ de Salta): 41.7%.

In favor of the leaders -even these 10-, they tend to have better numbers in their provinces than those shown by national leaders. A good example is Kicillof: despite being the seventh most rejected governor, he has positive differential image (+ 49.7% vs. -49.2%).

But also, in his district, the former Minister of Economy surpasses Cristina (43.1%), Massa (40.6%), Máximo Kirchner (41.6%), Macri (36.4%) and Patricia Bullrich (46.7%). Although it is below the President (55.3%) and Larreta (60.7%).

Another particular case is that of Insfrán. Much questioned from Buenos Aires by authoritarian practices in its management, and with a bad national image in the few surveys that measured it at that level, the province that has governed since 1995 has a balance in its favor (+ 53.8% and -45.6%). With an alert: it fell more than 7 points compared to February.

