The Argentine National Team He began his journey with victory Copa América 2024 – United States. They defeated the debutant Canada 2 – 0. Leo Messi, who is the great figure of the tournament, had a good performance that his wife almost missed Antonela Rocuzzo due to an inconvenience in admission.

According to the criteria of

In a video from TN you can see when Antonela arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the company of Messi’s parents, Jorge and Celia, and other people. However, when they were about to enter, security personnel told them that they could not because one person in the group He was carrying a wallet with dimensions prohibited by the authorities.

Thanks to the fact that she already speaks English fluently, Antonela took the lead to try to solve the problem. After several minutes, the security personnel and Antonela They agreed that the wallet should remain in the checkpointl. In this way they were able to enter the sports scene.

Antonela Roccuzzo. Photo:Instagram: @antonelaroccuzzo Share

‘La Pulga”s wife and her family entered the stadium and sat in one of the boxes to watch the opening match of the 48th edition of the Cup.

You cannot enter stadiums in the United States with purses or bags of certain sizes, or in that case, they must be transparent

It is worth remembering that Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS and practically the star of world soccer is local in this Cup.

Good presentation of Argentina

Although Argentina’s victory over the weakest team in group A was taken for granted, it was only in the second half that they were able to score the two winning goals. Canada stood up well in the first 45 minutes and their goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau It was key to suffocating the goal plays of the current world champions.

The first goal came in the 49th minute when Alexis Mac Allister tried to kick the goal and collided with goalkeeper Crépeau. The ball bounced and was left to Julián Álvarez, who defined.

In the 88th minute, Messi made a spectacular pass to Lautaro Martínez, who put the ball into the goal through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Argentina’s second outing will be on Tuesday, June 25, when it will face Chile, at Metlife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Those led by Leonel Scaloni will close the first phase on Saturday, June 29 at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami, against Peru.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news