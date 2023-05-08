Carlo Cottarelli will resign as senator. The economist, elected with the Democratic Party, explained to “Che tempo che fa” on Rai 3 that he had accepted the offer from the Catholic University which asked him to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students. “This thing – he added – unfortunately is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week”.

The difference of views with the new dem secretary Elly Schlein also affected the decision: “It is undeniable that his election has moved the Democratic Party further away from the liberal democratic ideas in which I believe. I have great respect for Elly Schlein and I don’t think you’re wrong in moving the Democratic Party to the left, that said, I am now uneasy on several issues,” Cottarelli wrote in a letter to Republicin which he lists all the topics in which he feels he has “positions other than the secretary”, from the Jobs Act to the brake to the Superbonus, from waste-to-energy plants, to the uterus for rent to nuclear power.

Speaking with the director Maurizio Molinari, the economist also explained the other reason that led him to take a step back: “In this historical moment it seems to me that in parliamentary life there is much, too much animosity. Often the positions are expressed ‘by bias’ and the debates are just an opportunity to attack the opponent. I do not intend to criticize my colleagues. A strong contrast between the majority and the opposition is probably inevitable in this historical moment, but extremist debates are not my thing”.