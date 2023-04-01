Madrid.- A few days ago, the famous Spanish youtuber, Ibai Llanos, turned 28, for which he made a great celebration next to their friends and family.

Among those who were invited to Ibai’s party, was Gerard Piquéwho clearly attended accompanied by his current partner and alleged third in discord in his relationship with Shakira, Clara Chia.

It should be noted that the former soccer player is very close to the famous influencer, they even participate together in the Kings League project, so it is not surprising that he came to accompany him on his birthday celebration.

In fact, various videos about the party began to circulate through social networks, but the ones that quickly went viral were all in which Clara Chía Marti appeared, who has remained in controversy since the scandalous separation of her boyfriend with the Colombian singer.

And it is that the reason why the presence of Clara caught the attention of the users is because the 23-year-old always try to hide covering his face to avoid appearing in videos or photographs, where obvious discomfort is observed.

In one of the videos you can see how a woman approaches with a cake while they sing “happy birthday” and she talks to another person, but when she realizes that she looks embarrassed, she quickly moves away trying to hide her face.

In addition, there is another video in which I know that she is sitting at the same table as Ibai Llanos, next to her boyfriend, while she keeps touching her hair, which undoubtedly looks much more careful than in previous photographs.