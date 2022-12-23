UpdateThree people were killed in a shooting in Paris today. According to mayor Anne Hidalgo, the 69-year-old suspected perpetrator is an extreme right-wing activist. It is not certain whether the attack was specifically aimed at the Kurdish people. Riots broke out in the neighborhood where it happened later that day.



23 Dec. 2022

According to a lawyer from the Kurdish center where shooting took place, the three people who died are Kurds. In addition, one person was seriously injured and three people were slightly injured, including the shooter himself. The suspected perpetrator, a 69-year-old man, was arrested after the attack. He opened fire shortly before noon in Paris. The shooting took place on Rue d’Enghien in the tenth arrondissement of the French capital. The perpetrator killed two people in the Kurdish center and one in a restaurant.

The suspected shooter would eventually have been arrested in a hair salon, where, according to witnesses, two people had been shot in the legs. Other witnesses say the shooter specifically targeted Kurds. "It was total panic, we heard seven or eight shots and locked ourselves in the store," a store owner told the French news agency AFP after the shooting.

Members of the Kurdish community gather near the site of the attack. © AP



The French prosecutor reports that the same man once attacked a migrant camp with a sword last year. He was also under investigation for a racially motivated crime. Police stated that he was known to them for two attempted murders, in 2016 and in 2021.

Riot

Later in the day, riots broke out near the attack. Trash cans were set on fire and barricades were erected in the streets. Car windows were also broken. Police officers were pelted, whereupon they used tear gas.

Demonstrators chanted the name of the PKK, the Kurdish Workers’ Party that fights for more self-determination for the Kurds in Turkey, among other places. Members of the Kurdish community in Paris this afternoon quickly expressed the suspicion that the attack was aimed specifically at the Kurdish people. Almost ten years ago, three Kurdish activists were murdered in the same neighbourhood.

But authorities do not know if the attack was specifically aimed at Kurds. "It is not certain whether whoever wanted to kill these people did it specifically because they were Kurds," said Interior Minister Darmanin. According to him, the 69-year-old suspected perpetrator acted 'clearly alone'.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau wrote in a statement: “There is nothing at this time to indicate that this man is associated with an extremist ideological movement.” The Paris prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into murder, attempted murder, intentional gun violence and violation of gun laws.

Demonstrators sought confrontation with the police in the hours following the attack. © ANP/EPA



‘Horrific attack’

France’s Kurdish community has been the target of a horrific attack in the heart of Paris, President Emmanuel Macron said in response to the tragic event. France is going to increase security in places where this community gathers.

Deputy Mayor of Paris Emmanuel Grégoire thanks the police for the quick intervention. “We will discuss with the police what exactly happened. Our thoughts go out to the victims.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte calls it ‘terrible news’. He says he was “terribly shocked” by the news of the attack in Paris. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ relatives.”

French police and firefighters near the shooting scene. © REUTERS



