Government letters are often difficult to understand due to complicated, legal language. The Learn Self Online Foundation is done with it, and comes with a sticker with which you can return the letters. The message: I don’t get it, try again.

“This letter is too complicated for me. Send a version in easy language.’ That’s on the sticker from steffie.nl, a website of Stichting Leer Self Online where ‘difficult things are explained in an easy way’. By scanning a QR code on the sticker, the civil servant receives tips on what to do so that the reader does understand what it says: use a readable font, underline it if it contains an assignment, write short sentences, and so on.

Sounds simple, but it is much needed, says Jacques de Wit, Director of Leer Self Online. In two weeks, about 5000 stickers have already been ordered. "People are terrified the government through complicated letters. They don't get it, and they don't trust it." He states that a total of about three million people in the Netherlands would have difficulty with the use of language in government communication.

De Wit thinks that complicated government communication is of all times, but according to him it is now really starting to wring. He says he knows stories of citizens who fail to apply for financial aid because they struggle with paperwork. “There are just people with an empty fridge now! Some would even rather be in poverty and hunger than risk a fine or have to pay back a scheme.”

He cites the Temporary Emergency Fund for Energy as an example. This only pays out if a resident makes a claim for it himself. “Until recently, you needed DigiD for that, and now it can also be done on the desktop. The regulation is full of legal language. If you don’t understand that, you’re screwed, and then 1200 euros will be drilled through your nose.”

The return sticker is not so much a solution to the problem, but a signal. "The sticker has already appeared on the intranet of a number of municipalities as a kind of 'death sticker'", jokes De Wit. ,,The message: make sure your letters are clear, and therefore not sent back. That is exactly what we wanted to achieve."

Imre de Roo, program leader Clear Direct for the province of North Holland until a week ago, knows better than anyone that clarity is crucial for the government. Clearly Direct is an initiative of the Ministry of the Interior to simplify the use of language in government letters.

She has adapted almost all standard letters in the province. ,,Of course the lawyers look along, but we felt very strongly that the legal texts should not be the deciding factor. Clarity had to come first.” It was not about ‘points and commas’, but ‘really about the structure’.

The sticker is not official, De Wit warns. “I have sent back four letters myself, and have not yet received a response.” He recommends making a copy of the letter anyway before returning it and “just pay the bills.”

