Electric cars less popular, is the government too unclear?

The government prefers to see you in an electric car. However, with a subsidy pot and a more attractive addition, it is not the case that the Dutch are en masse in an EV. In fact, even fewer electric cars are being sold. How did that happen?

Electric car less popular

According to a new report from ING Research it is due to a lack of clarity about fiscal measures from the government. For example, the motorist does not really know where he or she stands in the coming years. For example, the road tax discount expires on EVs. And with the usually considerable weight, it will soon be a lot of cleaning per month or quarter.

Road pricing should eventually replace the system. 2030 was the intended year for the introduction of this system, but with the fall of the cabinet, it is questionable whether all this will be achieved. Perhaps the next cabinet will not want to start road pricing at all.

ING expects that 27 percent of all new cars in our country will be electric this year. That was 23.5 percent last year. An increase, but a marginal profit according to the bank. That could be better if there was more clarity. Because much is unclear for Dutch drivers, people are hesitant to purchase an EV. Certainly the individual.

In addition to uncertainty about road pricing, it is not known whether or not the purchase tax on petrol and diesel cars will increase. This can also be a factor in a future purchase. Often the equivalent with an internal combustion engine is cheaper than the same car with an electric powertrain.

Increase in overall car sales

Despite all these noises, and a subsidy pot that just won’t run out, more cars will be sold in 2023. It is expected that 375,000 new cars will get a license plate this year. The industry is mainly catching up, chip shortages and other delays during the corona period are now a thing of the past.

This article Unclear government makes electric car less popular appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Unclear #government #electric #car #popular