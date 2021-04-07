E.Iranian ship was damaged in a mine explosion in the Red Sea on Tuesday evening, according to the Tasnim news agency. The exact background was still unclear on Wednesday. Israel initially did not comment on a report in the “New York Times” alleging that it was an Israeli attack. “We do not comment on foreign media reports,” said an Israeli military spokeswoman in Tel Aviv.

The New York Times quoted an unnamed US representative who said Israel had informed America that its forces had attacked the ship. It is a response to previous Iranian attacks on Israeli ships. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran in March for an explosion on the cargo ship of an Israeli company in the Gulf of Oman.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim had reported that the ship “Iran-Saviz” ran into a mine in the Red Sea on Tuesday evening and was damaged by the explosion. It is a ship whose job it is to escort Iranian merchant ships in the Red Sea. Tasnim did not provide any further details, and no official confirmation from Iran was initially available. According to the American website GlobalSecurity.org, the damaged freighter is being used as a tender by the Navy of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Israel has been Iran’s archenemy since the Islamic revolution 42 years ago. In recent years there have been repeated reports of a “shadow war” on both sides. Israel regularly attacks targets in Syria. These attacks are often directed against pro-Iranian militias. Israel wants to push back the military influence of Iran in the neighboring civil war country, which is allied with the government in Damascus.