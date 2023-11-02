Carlos Guerra, also known as Tío Lenguado, rose to fame during the pandemic thanks to the simple and affordable recipes he shares on his YouTube channel. Together with his son, nicknamed ‘Descocaos’ on the internet, they managed to transform the Peruvian culinary scene at a time when many were facing economic difficulties. This situation generated speculation about a possible invitation to the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, very popular among Peruvians.

In an interview with the Youtube channel SomosNDG, Uncle Sole confirmed the existence of the invitation for a season of the aforementioned culinary reality show. However, surprisingly, the influencer declined the proposal. What was his reason? Below, we explain it to you.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fy8AL2Mvxg

Why did Uncle Sole refuse to participate in The Great Chef?

Despite the growing fame, Tío Lenguado confessed that the invitation came, but his response was a resounding “I’m not going.” In dialogue with SomosNDG, he argued that, unlike conventional chefs, he He cooks out of necessity and prefers simplicity in his dishes. “My recipes are cooked by anyone,” he says, highlighting that his ingredients are accessible to everyone, available at any local winery.

Furthermore, he revealed his stance on culinary expertise, stating that he does not have the training or experience of professional chefs, and his authenticity prevents him from fooling people. “I’m not a cook, I cook out of necessity and I do simple things. “I don’t like so many ingredients or fancy things,” he explained in the program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2II7sgei-Q

In the midst of the expectation for his participation in ‘The Great Chef’, Tío Lenguado demonstrated that his passion for simple cooking is above the lights of the television fame.

Tío Lenguado went viral after opening his first restaurant. Photo and video: Descocaostv

