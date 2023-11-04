Razed. He Uncle Sole is a well-known YouTuber who became one of the internet boomers during the pandemic due to COVID-19. The businessman began uploading videos of cheap recipes together with his son, the well-known Discover, who was already creating content. How much will they have earned with their first viral clips? Find out below.

How much money did Uncle Sole get for his first viral video?

El Tío Lenguado and Descocaos are among the best-known YouTubers in our country, especially in the gastronomic field. Her videos of cheap and simple recipes are quite popular on all social networks.

However, when they first started their career together on YouTube, they became a sensation: they received thousands and thousands of views, a success that they could not replicate later. The video in which they share tips for preparing a ceviche accumulates more than one and a half million views on the platform

Uncle Sole was on the podcast We areNDG and revealed how amazing it was to start making huge amounts of money from views: “My son comes one day and gives me 300 dollars and I say, ‘What is this?’ And he tells me: ‘It’s from the video’ And I’m happy.”

The content creator says that, at the beginning, he did not realize the profits he was receiving with Descocaos. However, he was aware of the money they made when his son offered to buy him whatever he wanted.

“I told him: ‘I want a longboard, it’s worth $500’ And he told me: ‘Buy it, I’ll pay you’. And he bought me a longboard, which is the most expensive board,” stated the businessman.

How did Tío Lenguado go from working in a mine to becoming a YouTuber?

Uncle Sole revealed that he worked for 10 years in a mine, he got up at 4:30 a.m. My return was at 8.30 pm from Monday to Saturday and the Sundays He rested and used his day off to ride waves.

“One day I came back from running boards and I saw my son Lorenzo who was with his girlfriend and we stopped to eat in a humble little restaurant and he told me: dad, I’m going to be youtuber, and I swore that YouTubers were lazy people who did nothing, they didn’t want to study,” said Carlos Guerra.

How much does YouTube pay in dollars in Peru?

Currently in 2023, this is the monetary value in US dollars that YouTube can pay you according to the number of visits your channel accumulates:

1,000 views = 1.5 dollars

10,000 views = 15 dollars

100,000 views = 150 dollars

1,000,000 views = $1,500

How much does YouTube pay in soles in Peru?

YouTube offers an average of 5.45 Peruvian soles for every 1,000 views on your channel on the platform.