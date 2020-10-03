Uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Gary Goldsmith, her mother’s younger brother Carol, lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they gave an interview in which they said Britain should end “structural racism.” 55-year-old businessman named Meghan and Harry on social media LinkedIn “Dolls”. And urged them to “shut up”, allowing the British to continue to “save their lives and the economy.”

“There are so many important things happening in the world, and here are these two dolls, eager for attention! Please shut up, damn it, raise your child and stop chatting, much less demanding! Harry, you have lost our love and respect. Megan, you’re immoral, ”wrote Goldsmith.

In a conversation with the journalists of the publication Daily mail Gary confirmed his position. He believes that Harry and Megan, who left for the United States, should stop teaching the British. “I have always respected Harry and his military career, but I don’t recognize this new Harry,” the publication quotes Goldsmith’s words about his niece’s brother-in-law. He is outraged that the prince and his actress wife feel entitled to “lecture daily on whatever topic they consider important.”

“They renounced Britain for the United States and obviously don’t care about the royal family. We have had enough of their lectures. You can’t sell your soul to Netflix for £ 150 million and then dictate something to Mother England, ”he said.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the attack by Uncle Kate Middleton, who in 2011 was among the guests at her wedding with Prince William.

Earlier, millionaire Gary Goldsmith had problems with the law. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year of community service for beating his wife Julie-Anne. Since then, the couple have already made up.

Kate did not comment on her relative’s statements

