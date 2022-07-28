Souls on Netflix aren’t doing very well. We have already talked, here on the site, about how much the company’s distribution policy currently causes various problems: series that arrive late, or in blocks from bingiare that are quickly forgotten, and still biblical waiting times between one part and another: this is the case of series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the second part of which consisting of a block of 11 episodes will be released in October. It is therefore not surprising that one of the series announced in the catalog in recent months has gone completely silent. We are talking about Uncle from Another World (original title Isekai Ojisan) animated adaptation of a manga series started in 2018 and published in the magazine Comic Walker from Kadokawa Shotenas well as a collection in seven volumes tankobon in Japan.

The series is made by Pontdarc Ateliera brand new animation studio, founded barely a year and a half ago, in its first real trial by fire and born to a group of exiles from the studio WHITE FOX (Steins; Gate, Akame ga KILL !, Goblin Slayer). At the moment, the first two episodes are available on Netflix, which have fully convinced us: this series, which plays on the deconstruction of topoi typical of the isekai genre, it seems to have the right cards to become one of the surprises of this season.

A brief synopsis: Uncle from Another World immediately introduces us to its protagonists, Takafumi Takaoka and his uncle (real name Yosuke Shibazaki) who has just awakened from a coma that lasted a good seventeen years, which he ended up in after being hit by a truck. During his coma, however, Uncle actually lived in one of the many fantasy worlds he likes to portray to isekaiand of which we had spoken so badly here, due to the saturation of the genre. Right from the start, however, in this case the spectator’s expectations are subverted: Uncle has actually come back from his fantasy world, and is able to use spells and enchanted weapons even in the real world, where however these things are quite useless. The nephew then decides to take him home and turn him into a YouTuber, showing the world his skills in the guise of very realistic special effects, seeing him a bit like a goose that lays golden eggs. Soon, the two begin to strengthen their relationship, with Takafumi who is extremely curious to see his uncle’s adventures through a magic that allows him to “transmit” his memories; Unfortunately, these are not as pleasant as the uncle for the ugliness of him in the fantasy world of Granbahamal he was considered a variant of an ogre and often hunted from the villages where he was, only to meet some prominent figures, even positive ones, such as an elf who seems to take a liking to him.

Uncle from Another World, a zany parody of themed series another worldshows us an uncle who has somehow remained “still” over time and needs to update a lot, which must therefore get used to using smartphones, broadband internet, even online shopping with home delivery. A real SEGA fanboy, who never stops talking about his past childhood, like ours, between anime, manga and video games; the first thing he wants to know upon waking from a coma is whether the company makes any new consoles, and how it is doing there Console War. If you continue in the vision, it is clear how much this series wants to entertain the viewer by leveraging the world otaku with continuous references (even very explicit, so much so as to suggest that it is almost an anime made in collaboration with some of these publishers) to the world of animation and video games: even the opening theme is a total homage to the titles of the Saturn consoles and Dreamcast. The uncle, who thus achieves considerable memetic potential, is also voiced by Takehito Koyasu, now inextricably linked to his role as the voice of Dio Brando; needless to tell you that hearing him speak in that very serious and unmistakable voice of series like Evangelion, or how Sonic and Tails were his first loves, is definitely hilarious. In these first two episodes, the meat on the fire is still little: in Japan we have already reached the fifth, and things are starting to mesh, with the introduction of many secondary characters and also of what will probably be one of the waifu most appreciated of this second half of the summer, or the elf tsundere we had talked about earlier.

In short, we will have to wait a little longer and to be patient, but it seems that even Netflix this summer has some series worth watching, with Uncle from Another World which at the moment turns out to be a light but fun series, as well as certainly a fetish for all lovers of SEGA, its consoles and its historical franchises. If you are even vaguely interested in the subject, I strongly recommend that you retrieve it. Uncle from Another World is available on Netflix.

If you are interested in another series in which the family dynamic is very present and we always talk about isekai, even if in a much more explicit way, we recommend you also watch Okaasan Online, included in our list of 10 anime to watch full of fanservice.