La7 workers against Myrta Merlino: “Uncivilized behavior”

The Rsu of La7, the internal trade union organization of the television broadcaster, has drawn up a press release in which it reports to the top management of Myrta Merlino’s “uncivilized and rude behaviour” towards personnel. The presenter of The air that blows, flagship morning program on La7, has not yet released any statements on the matter.

According to what was told by Dagospy after learning of the union’s statement, many of Myrta Merlino’s collaborators decided to tell their experience. It seems that Merlino gave orders outside the competences and roles for which the employees were paid by the broadcaster. From taking her dogs to the vet, having her find breakfast or booking her waxing at the beautician.

Not just reading Dagospy it also emerges that the presenter also mortifies her collaborators at work: on Monday 28 November, for example, shortly before 12, a microphone stops working and an advertisement is broadcast, during which the sound engineer is accused of “not knowing how to do your job”.

Others said they put cream on her feet or had to heat her head with a hair dryer, only to be kicked out in a not exactly kind way because she risked ruining her hairstyle. According to the words of still others, Myrta Merlino would also have an impact on the possibility of renewing personnel contracts, up to conditioning employee shifts.

Union statement

The RSU, in the trade union meeting of 30 November, reported to the Company the numerous reports received from workers on the attitude of the journalist Myrta Merlino, presenter of the program The Air that Blows.

The face of the network frequently adopts uncivilized and rude behavior towards colleagues and contracted personnel; it influences the possibility of extending contracts for specialized personnel who work professionally in our company and conditions the shifts of internal personnel for reasons that cannot be considered either professional or ethical.

The RSU expresses its firm opposition to the conduct of the lessee and hopes that after this formal notification the necessary measures will finally be taken by the top management in order to restore the correct individual-Company relationship and to re-establish the right working climate, for deteriorated today.