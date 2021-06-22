In 2016, what is, in the current state of things, the last chapter of the saga came out Uncharted, or The End of a Thief. Without considering The Lost Legacy, released a year later and born as a stand alone DLC of the fourth chapter, the adventure of Nathan Drake in search of the lost treasure of Henry Avery was the last appearance of the brand on the shores PlayStation. From 2016 to today, numerous rumors have alternated concerning the arrival of a new chapter in the series, especially recently with some rumors that involved the boys of Bend Studio after deletion of Days Gone 2. In the current state of things, however, nothing has been confirmed and indeed, a somewhat worrying silence hovers around the Uncharted brand. But why do we fans we need a new chapter in the Uncharted saga? And why, in general, do we need to relive certain emotions that only a game of that specific genre can give us?

Step back

It was 1981 when it was released in cinemas all over the world Raiders of the Lost Ark, first tetralogy film starring Henry Walton Jones Jr., better known as Indiana Jones. Born from the mind of George Lucas, Indiana Jones became one of the most influential characters in the history of audiovisual storytelling, starting a trend linked to adventure films starring the “treasure hunters”. Arriving in 1996, even the world of video games had its “Indiana Jones”. We are talking, of course, of Lara Croft, the “tomb Raider”Which for the whole of the late 90’s was a staple as far as exploratory adventure games are concerned.

But after the disastrous The Angel of Darkness and after the reboot trilogy Legend-Anniversary-Underworld, welcomed by many in a rather lukewarm way, Lara Croft she seemed destined to retire by now. At that point there was a “vacancy” in the world of video games for adventure games, but we didn’t have to wait too long for that place to be taken by someone. It was 2007 when exclusively on PlayStation 3 was published Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, the first chapter of a saga that still is today one of the most famous, loved and successful in PlayStation history. Uncharted has filled the void left by the tomb Raider after falling into decline.

Traveling, comfortably seated

But why the saga of Uncharted has it been such a success? In addition to the puzzles, the action and the technical sector, what has really fascinated gamers from all over the world it is the sense of adventure that has made each chapter of the saga unique, becoming a real point of reference for action / adventure narrative products. Although the influences of tomb Raider is Indiana Jones were evident, Naughty Dog had managed to balance, however, putting her own, thus allowing the saga of shine with its own light. The legacy of the series and its mechanics have affected the market just as they did before it tomb Raider is Indiana Jones. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the relaunch of the character of Lara Croft of 2013 was based on many of the gameplay elements that had made the saga famous Naughty Dog.

So why are fans clamoring for a new chapter in the series? What makes it special Uncharted? Also contextualizing the historical era in which this article is written, that is, with the whole of humanity forced to remain closed at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adventure games like Uncharted are the perfect example of how this is possible “Escape” from a life that makes us feel somehow trapped. Games like Uncharted they allow us to explore various parts of the world without having to move from home, and after the last year such titles are almost necessary. However, distancing ourselves from pandemics and quarantines, video games are the products that most of all allow the user to travel the world in a “virtual” way, allowing those who cannot travel in the real world due to economic or physical limitations of to be able to explore the globe through incredible and exciting adventures.

Looking ahead, taking a look back

During the years, Sony has become synonymous with “exclusive”. In fact, there have been countless titles released exclusively on the different platforms PlayStation. Despite this vast “roster” of titles, Sony has never had too much trouble retiring many of its IPs, from the recent and already mentioned Days Gone a mascot of the likes of Jak & Daxter is Sly Cooper. Although it is certainly a strong point for Sony not to remain anchored too long on certain brands, now in the fifth generation of PlayStation the time has come to give some continuity to your IPs. Apart from Ratchet & Clank, in fact, that with Rift Apart it will be the only series Sony to have survived for four generations, no other brand of his has managed to establish itself for more years. In addition to the Lombax and its trusty “robo-defect”, therefore, Sony needs another recurring IP, and this task belongs by right to Uncharted, saga that has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, surpassing other exclusive franchises of PlayStation how God of War.

The beauty of the Single Player

The series Uncharted is a real anomaly in today’s videogame market. The creator of the game, Amy Hennig, in an old interview stated that experiences like Uncharted would not have had the same success nowadays, in an era where multiplayer games are king. However, there are still many players who want titles geared towards single player narrative and this has been proven by the sales of Fallen Order is God of War. Just think of how the title developed by Respawn Entertainment was born after the unsuccessful reboots of the Battlefront, which focused almost exclusively on the multiplayer factor. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Ordermoreover, it took its cue from Uncharted for some elements of the gameplay, such as exploration and the climbing system, demonstrating how the work of Naughty Dog has imposed itself as reference point for the single player market.

The lost legacy of Uncharted, definitely, it can only be collected by the same Uncharted. As the reboot started in 2013 of tomb Raider under the guidance of Crystal Dynamics has given new life to the brand, it is undeniable that it has failed to establish itself as it did in 2007 Uncharted. The new course initiated by Square Enix proved to be all too similar to the work of Naughty Dog and, if Uncharted at the time he managed to create his own identity despite the influences, the same cannot be said for the recent trilogy starring Lara Croft.

Precisely for this reason the lost legacy of Uncharted it can only be collected by the same Uncharted, and even if Naughty Dog is Nathan Drake they will no longer be in the game, there is still a great unexplored potential, between new possible gameplay mechanics and legendary treasures ready to be found by the new treasure hunter. If though Uncharted were to be sent into retirement, or if he were to fail with his new incarnation, there would again be a vacancy in the action / adventure landscape as it already was for tomb Raider. A vacancy that, perhaps, it could be picked up from an unreleased title, which will allow us again to travel around the world through the wonders of videogame art.