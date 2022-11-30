Six years after Nathan Drake’s last adventure, but Uncharted will have a new game coming soon. Although it is a roller coaster in an amusement park in Spain. Which has just announced a new ‘ride’ based on the Naughty Dog franchise.

PortAventura World in Tarragona, Spain is the park that will create an attraction inspired by Uncharted. This was announced through a video showing the streamer, Auronplay, who ruined the surprise. Also, it looks like it will take more inspiration from the recent movie than from the games themselves.

According to PortAventura World, they reached an agreement with Sony Pictures to use elements of the recent film with Tom Holland. The new attraction will be a roller coaster behind closed doors that will take users to explore 700 meters of tracks. With different thematic elements to make them feel like they are on an exciting treasure hunt.

In addition to the attraction itself, there will be a show prior to each trip that will take users into the history of Uncharted. As if that were not enough, the park assured that this roller coaster will be a pioneer in terms of this type of attraction in Europe. Although they did not give more details, they invited those interested to keep an eye on their networks for more news about this attraction. Would they climb if they could?

What about the future of Uncharted in video games?

Currently Naughty Dog, creators of Uncharted, has not revealed any official plans to continue the saga. However, Shaun Escayg, creative director of The Lost Legacy, toyed with the idea in a recent interview. In it he assured that the company would like to explore more of this world.

Rumors have surfaced over the years about a possible sequel with Cassie Drake as the lead. She is the daughter of Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher, whom we met in the epilogue of the fourth installment. But it should be noted that it is only a rumor and there is no official information about it. Do you think we will ever go treasure hunting in this world again?

