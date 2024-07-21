Former US president says Democratic leaders will know how to choose an “excellent candidate”; does not mention Kamala, who is supported by Biden

Former US President Barack Obama he said that the country will be “sailing through uncharted waters” in the coming days after current US President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for re-election. Here is the fullin English (PDF – 1 MB).

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the coming days. But I have extraordinary confidence that our party leaders will be able to create a process from which an outstanding candidate emerges.”Obama said.

In his speech, the former president did not mention Kamala Harris, the current vice president of the United States. Joe Biden declared his support for her after announcing his withdrawal.

Obama said that Joe Biden has been one of the most important presidents of the United States and, for that reason, he should have the right to run for re-election. In the note, the former president refers to Biden as a “patriot of the highest order”.

“Joe understands better than anyone what is at stake in this election – how everything he has fought for throughout his life, and everything the Democratic Party stands for, will be at risk if we allow Donald Trump back into the White House.”wrote Obama.

The president’s withdrawal was already expected by many analysts and members of the Democratic Party. Since his poor performance in the first presidential debate against Trump, on June 27, Biden had been facing increasing pressure from allies, both inside and outside the party, to give up on trying for a second term in the White House.

“I know he would not have made this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It is a testament to Joe Biden’s love for his country – and a historic example of a genuine public servant who once again put the interests of the American people ahead of his own,” declared the former president.

Since June 30, at least 38 Democratic politicians have called on Biden to drop out of the White House race.