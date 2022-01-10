Tom Holland, the actor who became famous all over the world for being the current Spider-Man at the cinema and will soon also be the protagonist of the long-awaited film adaptation of the PlayStation video game saga Uncharted, acknowledged in a recent interview that he only recently enjoyed the adventures of Nathan Drake. Particularly during the filming of Spider-Man Homecoming in 2016, the first chapter of films dedicated to this hero in the Marvel universe.

Although Tom Holland is a declared fan of comics and video games, he admits he discovered Uncharted in 2016, when Sony gave him a PS4 with the Uncharted saga. “I am a huge fan of games. I didn’t find them until I started filming Spider-Man Homecoming“, recognizes Tom Holland.

“One of the luxuries of making these Spider-Man movies is that they’re made by Sony, and another one of them is that working for Sony means doing it for PlayStation. So all the actor trailers were equipped with the best TVs and the brand new PlayStation, and one of the games I was given was Uncharted.“says the actor.

“My best friend and I, while we were shooting Spider-Man 1, we started playing the Uncharted series. As soon as we started, we never separated. I remember they tried to get me out of my trailer to get back to the set, and I was like, ‘No, no, no, we’re about to complete this mission, leave me alone!’“Holland jokes.

Recall that in Italy the Uncharted film will arrive in all cinemas from February 18.

Source: Eurogamer