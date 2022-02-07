The film of Uncharted is about to hit theaters, but before this finally shows up on the day of February 18, 2022the developer of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann and the actor Tom Hollandwho will take on the role of Nathan Drake in the film, they got to discuss.

We are talking about a particularly awaited film, which after a mysterious announcement has shown itself in several trailers, including the last one which has fortunately confirmed the release date, we talked about it here.

Apparently, as explained, the hardest part in making the production was bringing the real heart of the games into the room, since they are already quite cinematic works. Furthermore, one of the objectives, as explained by Druckmann, was that of make Nathan Drake more human, and not just an action hero.

There was a way to reiterate that the film, although between a video and a poster may have confused some fans, is not an adaptation of the games, but a stand-alone experience that obviously takes a lot from the titles of Naughty Dog, including some iconic scenes. Apart from that of Drake’s flight, we will also find the resolution of puzzles for example, which has always characterized the series of action titles with a strong narrative component.

It seems, among other things, that the film’s Uncharted will bring with it a collaboration in the world of Fortnitealthough Druckmann and Holland obviously did not talk about it, we have deepened everything in this article.

For lovers of the main saga, however, we take the opportunity to refer you to the our review from Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which has recently made its debut on PlayStation 5, waiting to arrive on PC and therefore bring two of the historic TPS on a platform that does not own PlayStation. You can read it by logging in here.