The film of Uncharted is about to arrive, assuming the contemporary or in any case close to its release in American theaters, on February 18th. The cinematic adaptation of one of the most popular Sony sagas, starring Natan Drake (played here by Tom Holland), had a troubled development and could have repercussions on the final outcome of the film.

Although we had a product like Arcane, the cinema still lacks a blockbuster movie to hold on to and the latest Resident Evil or Monster Hunter have certainly not changed the hint. The scene that you can see below, seems to trace one of the few iconic moments of Uncharted 3, with Natan intent on defying gravity after having fallen from a plane.

The scene is very similar, even in terms of photography, which tries to recall the visual tones present in video games. The debut is shortly after, crossing the fingers that it is a success both with critics and the public.