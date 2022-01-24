The movie from Uncharted will see Tom Holland run some stunt absolutely spectacular, as the young actor explained during the latest video diary published by Sony.

The crash on the airplane is certainly one of the most challenging sequences for Holland, which he said he employed five weeks to shoot the scene, sometimes remaining suspended at a height of thirty meters.

Connected to a cablethe actor was thrown, spun in the air and a whole host of other highly spectacular maneuvers, all of which will undoubtedly help give the film the impact one would expect from a transposition of the Naughty Dog game.

Uncharted will make its debut in Italian cinemas on February 17, one day earlier than in the US. The film also features Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Antonio Banderas (Moncada), Tati Gabrielle (Braddock) and Sophia Taylor Ali (Chloe Frazer).