Naughty Dog announced that its mobile game, Uncharted Fortune Hunter, is about to close its doors. In a tweet, the company says the game is no longer available for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. In-game purchases for the title have also been disabled.

If you wish to continue playing the Uncharted Pocket Adventure, you can do so in offline mode, as long as you don’t delete it from your device. If you delete the game, it cannot be reinstalled at a later time.

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter it certainly didn’t get the same level of attention as the main Uncharted titles. A look at the Twitter comments below the announcement shows that while some fans will miss the mobile spin-off, many weren’t even aware of its existence.

An important notice for UNCHARTED: Fortune Hunter players: pic.twitter.com/rHMLvv7X2L – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 28, 2022

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is a free-to-play puzzle game launched in 2016 alongside Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Featuring a cartoon-style version of the series’ hero, Nathan Drake, the game offers over 200 puzzles and unlockables for use in Uncharted 4 multiplayer. It’s unclear why Naughty Dog is retiring its mobile title, this is likely due to the number of players that has declined over the years.

