In the end, thanks to one modUncharted managed to transform itself into tomb Raideror something like that: thanks to this particular software modification, Lara Croft can be used as a protagonist within Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

The modder “Swiz19” has developed a very convincing 3D model of the heroine of the Tomb Raider series, which in fact replaces the original one by Chloe Frazertherefore putting Lara Croft as the protagonist of the game.

Considering the closeness between the two series, such a connection is quite appropriate, even if it obviously has nothing to do with the story of the game.