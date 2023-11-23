In the end, thanks to one modUncharted managed to transform itself into tomb Raideror something like that: thanks to this particular software modification, Lara Croft can be used as a protagonist within Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
The modder “Swiz19” has developed a very convincing 3D model of the heroine of the Tomb Raider series, which in fact replaces the original one by Chloe Frazertherefore putting Lara Croft as the protagonist of the game.
Considering the closeness between the two series, such a connection is quite appropriate, even if it obviously has nothing to do with the story of the game.
A really well done reconstruction
In any case, the construction of the 3D model it is remarkable and seems to be totally artisanal, given that it is not an extrapolation of that of Tomb Raider inserted into a new context.
The mod can be downloaded at this address on NexusMods and also includes three variations of the character, with as many costumes which are inspired by various chapters of the Tomb Raider series: the original, that of Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life and that of Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness.
For the occasion, the Jeep was also changed with a blue color taken from the one present in Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation. Unfortunately, the mod does not change the voice of the character which remains that of Chloe, but otherwise it does a really good job of replacing the protagonist, obviously maintaining the animations of the original.
